A 35-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga and charged with multiple criminal violations, including mail theft, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 11, deputies from the Rancho Station responded to call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Tulare Place and La Vine Street. The reporting party stated that a person in a white sedan was driving around the neighborhood opening mailboxes. While deputies were conducting an area check, they observed a white Subaru sedan leaving the neighborhood.
Deputies followed the vehicle into a restaurant parking lot where the driver, later identified as Joshua Thompson, parked his car.
Deputies contacted Thompson and observed a shopping bag with mail inside on the passenger floorboard. A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies located mail, packages, debit cards, burglary tools, narcotics, a scale and a large amount of cash, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies learned Thompson is a convicted felon and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun hidden in the console, the Sheriff's Department said.
Thompson was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he bailed out on $50,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.