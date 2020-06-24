A 61-year-old man was arrested on charges of pimping and pandering, assault with a deadly weapon, and human trafficking, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On June 22 at about 1 p.m., police responded to a brutal stabbing that occurred in the 500 block of W. 6th Street. The responding officers quickly recognized this incident as associated with human trafficking and requested Vice Team assistance.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect and the local motel room he was using. A search warrant was executed on the room where evidence of human trafficking was discovered.
The suspect, Carl Lair, was located, taken into custody, and transported to the San Bernardino Central Detention Center.
The victim was rescued from that environment, treated for her injuries, and provided with services from the Victim’s Advocate Group, police said.
“This is yet another example of the horrific crimes associated with human trafficking,” said Investigations Captain Adam Affrunti.
