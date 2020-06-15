A man was arrested on charges of pimping and pandering in the downtown area of San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Over the past few weeks, the department’s Vice team had been following up on leads and information regarding a possible suspect. The Vice team was able to gather enough evidence to obtain a Ramey warrant for the arrest of Jahari Payne, 24, who was located and arrested.
A search warrant was authored for the residence in San Bernardino, where a pistol, methamphetamine, ammunition, U.S. currency, and more evidence of pimping/pandering were located, police said. The suspect was with a prostitute/victim when he was located, police said.
The suspect was transported to the San Bernardino Central Detention Center, where he was booked for felony violations of pimping and pandering of an adult. Payne is currently being held in lieu of $5 million bail.
The victim was rescued from that environment and provided with services from the Victims Advocate Group.
"Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public," the S.B. Police Department said in a news release. "Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department’s Vice Unit can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by emailing information to vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com."
