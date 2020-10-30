A 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of pimping and pandering of an adult and possession of an illegal firearm, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Oct. 27, the Police Department's Vice Team conducted a street-level prostitution operation in the city's downtown area.
During the operation, officers developed information regarding a prostitute working from a motel room. Officers located the prostitute and her suspected pimp, who was later identified as Derek Taylor. The suspect was allegedly in possession of an illegal firearm at the time of his arrest.
The suspect was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's West Valley Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The prostitute was provided services from a victim’s advocate group.
