A man was arrested on charges of pimping and pandering two 19-year-old women, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 5, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force, assisted by the Redlands Police MET team, conducted an out-call hotel operation in the 1000 block of W. Colton Avenue in Redlands. The operation was part of an ongoing effort through heavy presence and enforcement to suppress human trafficking/prostitution throughout the communities of San Bernardino County, by targeting the traffickers.
During the operation, undercover officers contacted Kenneth McNeil, a 26-year-old Lancaster resident, at a local hotel, along with two women suspected of being involved in prostitution. During their initial contact with McNeil, investigators suspected he was involved in trafficking the two women. However, at that time, investigators were unable to substantiate their suspicions and released McNeil from the scene.
Through continued investigation, information was developed which supported officers' suspicions of McNeil and his alleged involvement in the exploitation of victims within the commercialized sex industry. Upon completion, the investigation was forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, and a felony warrant for violations of pimping and pandering of an adult was issued in the amount of $250,000 for McNeil’s arrest. On July 29, McNeil was booked for his warrant at West Valley Detention Center, and he was released several days later after posting bail.
This investigation is ongoing, and investigators believe there are may be other unidentified victims related to this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
