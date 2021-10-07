A 43-year-old Highland man was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen, loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamine, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 5 at about 2:05 a.m., deputies assigned to the Central Station conducted a traffic stop in San Bernardino after observing vehicle code violations.
Deputies contacted the driver, Lamont Hardiman Jr., who was found to be on active felony probation within San Bernardino County for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
During a probation search of the vehicle, a reported stolen, loaded semi-automatic Glock 9mm handgun containing a high-capacity magazine was recovered, the Sheriff’s Department said. Additionally, Hardiman was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Hardiman was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Central Detention Center, where he was being held without bail on a probation violation.
