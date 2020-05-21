A man was arrested on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, spousal abuse, and criminal threats on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident began when Loma Linda deputies responded to a domestic violence call. While on the way, deputies learned Marko Gonzales, a 47-year-old resident of Loma Linda, was a possible suspect, believed to be armed with a firearm and had discharged at least one round. Upon arrival, deputies safely took Gonzales into custody and started an investigation.
Deputies learned Gonzales had allegedly consumed illegal drugs and then got into an argument with the victim which resulted in the victim being struck multiple times. Gonzales then allegedly threatened the victim and fired a shot from a pistol. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered as a result of the investigation.
Gonzales was transported and booked at Central Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.