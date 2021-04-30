A 44-year-old man was arrested on county jail property and charged with being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 29 at 11:30 a.m., a deputy from West Valley Detention Center contacted a subject, later identified as Louie Colin, a transient from Victorville.
Colin claimed to have an appointment to visit a girlfriend and allegedly provided false identifying information. Through the investigation, Colin’s true identify was discovered.
Colin was found to be on state parole and have a warrant for his arrest. During a search of Colin’s vehicle, the deputy allegedly discovered a glass pipe and loaded Hi-Point Firearms 380cal ACP firearm with laser.
Colin was placed under arrest and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
