A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on a DUI charge after his vehicle crashed into another vehicle, causing injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 23 at about 5:11 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the intersection of Base Line Road and Hellman Avenue for a two-vehicle collision.
A gray Ford Mustang, driven by Sharin Ammer, 25, was traveling westbound on Base Line Road at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle (identified as vehicle No. 2) in the intersection of Hellman Avenue, the Sheriff's Department said.
The passenger in the Mustang sustained major injuries during the collision and was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries. The driver of vehicle No. 2 sustained minor injuries.
The Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff Station's Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation. Ammer was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence, causing injury.
