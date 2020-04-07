A 24-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 6 at about 4:30 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call of a vehicle accident that occurred on Base Line Road and Shelby Place.
When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole and was almost vertically upright. Neither the driver nor anyone else was located inside the car.
Deputies found a wallet belonging to the driver and identified him as Daniel Molina.
When deputies contacted Molina at his house and interviewed him, he had slurred speech, watery eyes and emitted a strong odor of alcohol, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies booked Molina at West Valley Detention Center, where he was later cite-released.
