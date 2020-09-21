A man was arrested on gun and drug charges during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 13 at about 2:29 a.m., Deputy J. Angelini conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several California Vehicle Code violations at Citrus Street and Victoria Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Salvador Zuniga, a 40-year-old Banning resident.
A records check of Zuniga confirmed that his driver's license was currently expired. Zuniga was asked to step out of the vehicle and he was detained in handcuffs. Prior to towing the vehicle, Angelini conducted an inventory search of the vehicle.
During the inventory search, Angelini located a loaded, stolen firearm underneath the driver's front seat, the Sheriff's Department said. Angelini also located four plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine with a combined weight of approximately 6 ounces. Another plastic baggie contained approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin inside the vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said.
Zuniga was also in possession of more than $600 cash in different denominations.
Zuniga was placed under arrest on several felony charges and booked into Central Detention Center.
