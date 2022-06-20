A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing a murder in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On April 11 at about 6:25 a.m., the San Bernardino Police Call Center received a 911 call regarding a possible shooting. Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim, Robert Henry Garcia, 46, on-scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Garcia was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
With the assistance of partner agencies, detectives were able to identify a suspect related to the crime.
On June 15, the suspect, Aaron Rector, a San Bernardino resident, was arrested by San Bernardino P.D. officers. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office has charged Rector with the murder of Garcia.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective W. Flesher at flesher_wi@sbcity.org or (909) 384-5655 or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org or (909) 384-5613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.