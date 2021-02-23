A 37-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested on numerous charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 21, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station observed a white Mitsubishi Galant with expired registration near Haven Avenue and Lemon Street. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to yield.
Deputies pursued the Galant south on Haven Avenue, where the suspect drove erratically and nearly collided with other vehicles.
The suspect reached speeds of about 90 mph before he turned right onto Baseline Road and into a mobile home community. After the Galant hit a curb, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A witness advised deputies the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and was seen running north through the community.
Deputies located a subject matching the description of the suspect walking on Baseline Road toward Haven Avenue. Deputies contacted him and identified him as Scott White. Deputies searched White and found a 9mm round, a large sum of cash, and illegal narcotics in his pocket. Upon further investigation, deputies determined White was the driver of the white Mitsubishi Galant and was taken into custody.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found a black air rifle, more than 173 rounds of ammunition, blank checks, and W-2 forms with various names on them. Deputies also searched the area where White abandoned the vehicle and located a black hoodie and a handgun in the front yard of a nearby residence.
White was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remains in custody.
White was also booked for two no-bail warrants for child cruelty and identity theft.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
