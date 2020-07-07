A 22-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested on weapons and drug charges on July 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 9:26 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station were in the area of the 7200 block of Garden Drive in San Bernardino conducting a follow up investigation.
The deputies observed a white Chevrolet SUV with an expired registration and contacted the driver, Jesse Soto, who was on felony probation for evading police.
Soto was detained and his vehicle was searched. Inside the vehicle, deputies located 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, a silver .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and a black 9mm pistol, loaded with a 30 round high capacity magazine, the Sheriff's Department said. Soto is a convicted felon and it is unlawful for him to possess a firearm.
Soto was booked into the Central Detention Center and was being held on $50,000 bail.
