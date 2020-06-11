A 62-year-old man was assaulted while waiting at a bus stop in Rialto on June 8, but controversy arose over whether the incident was a racially motivated crime.
"Despite information circulating on social media and online claiming it was racially motivated, officers have not been able to determine the motivation of the suspect, who is outstanding," the Rialto Police Department said in a news release.
The incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. while the victim, a Rialto resident who is Korean, was waiting at the bus stop located at Foothill Boulevard and Spruce Avenue, police said.
The victim’s statement was obtained through family members who brought him to the police station and assisted with translating from Korean to English. Family members translated that the victim was getting on the bus when he was pulled down to the ground from behind. The victim reportedly struck his face on the curb, causing him to sustain a cut and abrasions. The victim saw the suspect for a brief moment and described him as a black male adult, police said.
Police said the incident, including photos of the victim’s injuries, were posted on social media by a family member, along with a statement that the victim had been assaulted on the bus and that it was racially motivated because the suspect made a comment about the coronavirus. The posts have reached a significant number of people, which also sparked media attention, police said.
On June 9, detectives re-interviewed the victim and were able to confirm that he was not on the bus and that the suspect actually never said anything to him.
The victim described the suspect as a black male wearing a black hooded sweater or jacket with white pants and was last seen running westbound on Foothill.
The family member who originally posted the misinformation on social media has become aware of what actually transpired and attempted to set the record straight on social media.
The Rialto P.D. is currently investigating the crime as felony elder abuse and will evaluate if it was at all racially motivated based on how the investigation unfolds.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Anthony Glass at (909) 820-8080.
