A man was assaulted by a suspect who was attempting to steal the catalytic converter from the man's vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 9 at about 10:37 a.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to a shopping center in the 27800 block of Greenspot Road in Highland following the report of an incident in the parking lot.
When deputies arrived, they determined the victim, a 30-year-old resident of Highland, had finished shopping and was headed back to his vehicle. As the victim approached his vehicle, he noticed the suspect was underneath his vehicle trying to steal the catalytic converter.
When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect (who was wearing a dark colored bandana over his face) assaulted the victim with an object and got into the passenger seat of a dark gray Acura bearing CA license plate number 8EJX525. The victim sustained minor injuries.
A photograph was taken of the suspect's vehicle as he fled the shopping center's parking lot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Highland Police Department at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
