A 60-year-old man was beaten with a metal pipe and a parolee was later arrested on a charge of attempted murder in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 28 at about 4:02 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the intersection of Del Rosa Drive and 4th Street to assist Cal Fire with an assault victim.
The victim had been beaten with a metal pipe and sustained severe head injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
With assistance from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation and San Bernardino School Police, deputies located and detained Hesston Howze, 29, a short distance away. Through the course of the investigation, Howze was positively identified as the suspect. Howze was found to be on active parole out of San Bernardino for burglary. He was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Highland Police/Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.
