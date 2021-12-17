A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with 13 counts of lewd acts with a minor, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation began when deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were made aware of a possible sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl.
The initial investigation revealed that the girl met Upland resident Lexter Lance David on a social media platform, where David allegedly pretended he was 16 years old. David met the victim at various locations in Rancho Cucamonga and allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim. Detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. obtained evidence to corroborate the sexual acts, the Sheriff’s Department said.
On Dec. 14, deputies located David in Upland. David was transported back to the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. for further investigation. At the conclusion of an interview, he was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
David is being held in lieu of $3,250,000 bail.
During the investigation, evidence was obtained leading detectives to believe David may have used various social media platforms, lied about his true age, and met with other underage females to engage in sexual acts in the cities of Upland and Rancho Cucamonga.
Detectives are releasing a photo of David, and if anyone recognizes him and has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.’s Detective Bureau at (909) 477-2800. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
