It wasn't an April Fool's Day joke. Somebody actually did steal a fire engine.
On April 1 at about 9:45 a.m., Highland Fire Department officials reported that their fire engine was stolen near Cooley Street and Pedley Street in San Bernardino.
The fire engine had been left momentarily unattended in front of a mechanic shop. Fire personnel assigned to the engine were not on a call for service at the time. A man was witnessed driving away in the engine.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff’s Aviation 40-King, and California Highway Patrol officers canvassed the area to search for the stolen fire engine.
At about 10:05 a.m., the fire truck was observed exiting the southbound 215 freeway at University Avenue. Deputies and officers conducted a felony traffic stop and detained the driver. The suspect was identified as Mario Gomez, a 44-year-old Crestline resident.
The fire engine was released to Highland Fire Department personnel.
Gomez was arrested and booked at the Central Detention Center on a charge of grand theft auto.
