Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at the bottom of a cliff in the Etiwanda Preserve on Sept. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:34 a.m., Rancho Cucamonga deputies responded to a call regarding a vehicle parked at the Etiwanda Preserve for several days. Deputies located the vehicle but could not find the vehicle owner, Joshua Plitt, a 30-year-old Ontario resident.
During the investigation, deputies received information that Plitt was still somewhere in the preserve and began a search. With the assistance of a Rancho Cucamonga Police K-9, deputies located Plitt deceased at the bottom of a cliff. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation also assisted and hoisted Plitt out of the preserve.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
