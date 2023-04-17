A 69-year-old man was found deceased inside a home in Rancho Cucamonga after a fire was extinguished, and two deputies were injured during the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 15 at 3:24 a.m., a reporting party called Sheriff's Dispatch to report a residential fire at a residence in the 8300 block of Leucite Avenue. Two deputies attempted entry into the residence, but were prevented entry due to the intense fire and smoke.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded and extinguished the fire.
During a search of the residence, the victim, identified as Dennis Majors, was found deceased. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.
Deputies sustained first degree burns and the effects of smoke inhalation during the incident. Both deputies were treated and released from a hospital.
