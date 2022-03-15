A man was found shot to death in San Bernardino on March 14, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 9:06 a.m., police received 911 calls regarding a victim who was seen inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East 2nd Street. The victim was found to have sustained several gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries on scene.
He was identified as Manuel Louie Hernandez, 32, a resident of San Bernardino.
Currently, no witnesses have come forward with information. Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are asking for assistance from the community.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective N. Alvarez at alvarez_ni@sbcity.org / (909) 384-4851 or Homicide Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.