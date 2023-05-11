A man was hospitalized after causing destruction in a motel room in Redlands on May 10, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The man refused to check out of his motel room at the Thrif-T-Lodge, located at 511 E. Redlands Boulevard.
He broke out a window and barricaded himself in the bathroom shortly before noon. He then began destroying everything in the bathroom and refused to come out.
Officers responded and were able to successfully negotiate with the man to surrender and leave the room.
Redlands firefighter/paramedics treated the man for numerous lacerations from broken glass and pieces of porcelain. The man was then transported to a hospital.
Two police officers were treated at a hospital for blood exposure.
