A man was injured in a car-to-car shooting on the Interstate 215 Freeway in San Bernardino on April 13, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at about 8:39 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway, north of Baseline Street.
The victim told the CHP that an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of rounds at his blue BMW 325. The victim was struck, causing moderate injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver was unable to obtain any further information regarding the suspect or the suspect vehicle.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer D. Sherman at the San Bernardino CHP Area office at (909) 383-4247.
