A man was injured when a suspect fired projectiles from a compressed air gun at him during a road rage incident in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of March 6 on Cajon Street near Prospect Park, police said.
The victim sustained minor injuries to his head and about $1,000 worth of damage to his vehicle.
The suspect was arrested when his vehicle was loaded later in the 1600 block of Industrial Park Drive with the air gun in the back seat.
