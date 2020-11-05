A 48-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in San Bernardino on Nov. 4, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 4:11 a.m., an officer was driving southbound on Mount Vernon Avenue and observed a body in the roadway.
The body appeared to have been struck by multiple vehicles that were southbound on Mount Vernon. The unknown vehicle(s) did not stop to render aid and instead fled the scene.
It is unknown at this time if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this collision. At this time, there is no suspect information at all.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
