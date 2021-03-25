A man died as a result of a multi-vehicle traffic collision in San Bernardino on March 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 8:29 a.m., paramedics with the San Bernardino County Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of N. Arrowhead Avenue and Highland Avenue.
Raymond Michael Tsuchimoto , 51, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported from the scene to St. Bernardine Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 8:56 a.m.
The incident is being investigation by the San Bernardino Police Department.
