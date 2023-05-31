A 64-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 10:27 a.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the incident at W. Baseline Street and N. Mayfield Avenue.
Bacardo Anderson, a resident of San Bernardino, was the driver of a Toyota that was struck by a Dodge.
Anderson was transported to St. Bernadine Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:40 a.m.
The San Bernardino P.D. was investigating the incident.
