A 26-year-old San Bernardino man was killed in a multiple vehicle collision in San Bernardino on June 16, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 12:41 p.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Kendall Drive and Little Mountain Drive.
A driver, Gabriel Matthew Sierra, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:48 p.m.
A GoFundMe page was created by Jacqueline Chavez to raise funds for Sierra's family.
"Good times or hard times, he was always a man who came through for his loved ones, and especially his three daughters," Chavez said.
The GoFundMe page can be accessed at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/arrangements-for-gabriel
The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating the collision.
