A man was killed in a single vehicle traffic collision in the Crestmore area of Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The incident occurred on March 27 at 11:31 p.m. in the 18000 block of Jurupa Avenue.
The driver, Cesar Guadalupe Lopez Acosta, a 39-year-old resident of Colton, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased in the emergency department on March 28 at 12:03 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision.
