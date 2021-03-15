A man was killed in a traffic collision in Colton on March 15, according to the Colton Police Department.
Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of La Crosse Avenue after receiving a report of a single vehicle traffic collision. Upon arrival, a man was located seat belted inside his vehicle.
The Colton Fire Department and AMR responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing; any persons with information regarding the collision are encouraged to contact Officer Reynolds, ereynolds@coltonca.gov or at (909) 370-5000.
