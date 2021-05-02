A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on May 2, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 3:50 a.m., Nathaniel Cardenas, age 35, a resident of Colton, was involved in the collision at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Merrill Avenue. He was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:03 a.m.
The Rialto Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.
