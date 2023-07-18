A 65-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on July 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 10:26 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the area of Del Rosa Drive and Fisher Street.
A driver, 65-year-old Cesar Canton of San Bernardino, was transported from the scene to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries at 11:43 p.m.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
