A 23-year-old Highland man was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on July 29, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 9:27 p.m., a Toyota Camry was eastbound in the 2600 block of E. Baseline Street. The Camry was driving at a high rate of speed and drifted from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes and then over the curb.
The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, striking a metal pole and a Southern California Edison meter box. The Camry came to rest in the parking lot of El Torito Market after striking a parked vehicle and a concrete wall.
As a result of the crash, the driver suffered critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for medical attention; however, he succumbed to his injuries.
Speed and drugs appear to be factors in this collision, police said.
There were no other reports of injuries during this incident.
