A man was killed in a traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Rialto on April 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:51 p.m., the driver of a 2015 white Toyota Tundra was traveling on the 210 westbound, east of Cactus Avenue, at an unknown speed, the CHP said.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed the Toyota to travel into the center median and it crashed into a concrete barrier wall, causing the vehicle to overturn.
As a result of the collision, the 30-year-old San Bernardino man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency personnel. The identity of the deceased is pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer O. Zayas at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
