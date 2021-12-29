A man was murdered in a bar in Ontario, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 28 at about 12:30 a.m., the suspect, Nicholas Urrutia, and the victim engaged in an argument which escalated into a physical fight at a bar in the 1200 block of N. Vineyard Avenue, the Sheriff's Department said.
During the fight, Urrutia allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times. Urrutia fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Responding officers rendered medical aid to the victim, a 51-year-old man from Ontario. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Urrutia, a 41-year-old Ontario resident, was arrested by the Ontario Police Department at Motel 6 at 231 N. Vineyard Avenue on Dec. 28. He has been booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of murder.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Marszalek at (909) 408-1781. Information can be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or on-line at www.wetip.com.
