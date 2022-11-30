A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma.
The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Colton homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective M. Sandoval at (909) 370-5020 or the Colton P.D. at (909) 370-5000.
