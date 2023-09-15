Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased on a busy street in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 14 at about noon, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call of a man down on Haven Avenue between Church Street and Town Center Drive.
When deputies arrived, they located the victim, identified as 50-year-old transient Achilleus Dink Chan, lying on the ground with a wound to his head. Medical aid also responded and pronounced Chan deceased at the scene.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate this case and await autopsy results to establish a cause and manner of death. A suspect has not been identified and no further details are available for release.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
