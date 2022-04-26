A man was murdered in San Bernardino on April 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident took place at about 11:12 p.m. in the 2900 block of N. Mountain Avenue.
Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene and found the victim, Victor Manuel Ramirez, a 43-year-old San Bernardino resident, suffering from gunshot wounds. Ramirez was transported to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
One additional victim was located on scene, along with a dog that was struck by gunfire.
Police are trying to locate a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Lariz at lariz_ca@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.