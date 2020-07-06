A man was rescued after being injured in a hiking accident in the local mountains, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On July 3 at 1:38 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to the area of the old Cliffhanger restaurant for a rock climber who had fallen 30 feet.
Crews made access in the area and found the man, who was unable to self rescue.
Due to the complexity of the call and the risks involved, a SBCoFD Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team was started. Crews utilized a rope rescue system to access and haul the patient from the rock face. Ninety minutes after arrival, the patient was loaded to an awaiting ambulance for transport to a local trauma canter in stable condition.
Due to the terrain features and safety, a helicopter wasn’t able to be used.
