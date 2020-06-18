California Attorney General Xavier Becerra recently announced the sentencing of Hazem Saba for operating as an unlicensed tobacco distributor in the Inland Empire and failing to pay nearly $400,000 in taxes to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.
Saba was sentenced to five years felony probation and required to pay the full restitution prior to sentencing, Becerra said in a news release.
"Hazem Saba chose to operate as an unlicensed distributor of tobacco. He chose to make a profit by breaking the law and evading taxes. Today Hazem Saba paid the price," said Becerra. “At the California Department of Justice, we remain committed to holding criminals accountable and ensuring that everyone in our state is playing by the same set of rules."
In February 2019, the Tax Recovery and Criminal Enforcement (TRaCE) Task Force executed search warrants at a residence and multiple storage facilities belonging to Saba, resulting in the seizure of more than $1.5 million worth of untaxed tobacco and more than $115,000 cash.
On Sept. 11, 2019, Becerra filed a felony complaint and arrest warrant in the San Bernardino Superior Court. In March of this year, Saba pleaded guilty to engaging in business as a distributor without a license. Saba paid full restitution of more than $460,000 prior to sentencing and will be placed on five years felony probation, including a 120-day prison sentence and 60 days of community service.
