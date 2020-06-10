A San Bernardino man who was on federal supervised release when he was found with hundreds of videos and still images depicting child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Theron Charles Barron, 28, was sentenced on June 8 by United States District Judge Jesus G. Bernal -- the same judge who sentenced him in his first child pornography case.
In October and November 2018, Barron possessed a total of 319 videos and 47 images of child pornography. One of the videos depicted a toddler being victimized by an adult male.
During a traffic stop in October 2018, deputies of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department seized from Barron a smartphone and a digital storage device that contained child pornography. The next month, during a search of Barron’s residence, authorities recovered another storage device that contained additional videos and images depicting child pornography.
Barron pleaded guilty in December 2019 to two counts of possession of child pornography. Once he completes the 10-year prison sentence in this case, he will be on supervised release for 15 years and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
Barron was convicted in federal court of possessing child pornography in 2014 and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. His second conviction came in 2018 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The latest case against Barron was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.