A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place at 11:24 p.m. at Punch Bowl Social in the 12600 block of N. Mainstreet.
When deputies arrived, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.
