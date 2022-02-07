A 52-year-old man was shot to death after leaving a restaurant in San Bernardino on Jan. 30, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:01 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to 1014 E. Highland Avenue and located the victim, who was transported to a local hospital and treated by medical staff, but he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Julio Alberto Sanguino, a San Bernardino resident.
Based on witness statements, Sanguino was shot after leaving Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant at 934 East Highland Avenue.
Witnesses were interviewed and the investigation is ongoing. Currently, there are no additional witnesses who have come forward with information. Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are asking for assistance from the community.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective N. Alvarez at alvarez_ni@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4851 or Homicide Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
