A man was shot to death at a storage facility in Highland on June 5, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies responded to the facility in the 7000 block of Jasper Street at 8:38 p.m. and found 48-year-old Ronald Bernier suffering from a gunshot wound. Bernier was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Owenn Domon at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.