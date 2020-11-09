A man who allegedly attacked Rialto Police Department officers with a knife was then shot to death by police in Rialto on Nov. 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Two officers were transported to a local hospital after receiving injuries; one officer remained in the hospital and was expected to recover from his stab wound.
At about 6:21 a.m., officers responded to USA Gasoline in the 280 block of E. Foothill Boulevard after a male reported he had been shot by an unknown subject.
As officers remained on scene to conduct the investigation, another man -- later identified as 26-year-old David Viveros of San Bernardino -- approached one of the officers while he was seated in his patrol car and violently attacked him while armed with a knife, the Sheriff's Department said.
Two additional officers ran over to assist, deploying a taser two times, which was ineffective, the Sheriff's Department said.
Viveros continued to attack the officers with the knife and stabbed one of the officers in the abdomen.
One of the officers fired several rounds at Viveros, who ultimately succumbed to his injuries, despite lifesaving efforts by the officers on scene.
Based on the initial investigation, Viveros appears to have no relation to the initial shooting investigation, the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information related to either incident is urged to contact Sergeant James Mills at (909) 421-7225.
