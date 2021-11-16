A man was shot to death at a bar in San Bernardino on Nov. 15, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 12:48 a.m., police received a call of a shooting at the Trinidad Bar located at 1562 W. 5th Street.
Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Edgar Thomas Mesa, a 25-year-old San Bernardino resident.
Detectives have not located the suspect and are actively looking for the person responsible at this time.
The Homicide Unit working on this investigation is asking for the public’s assistance with information regarding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective D. Sawyer at sawyer_do@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5630 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.