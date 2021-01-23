A man was shot to death in Colton on Jan. 22, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 4:39 p.m., officers responded to the alleyway in the 400 block of W. M Street and located a man in the alleyway who was deceased. The 25-year-old Colton man had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.
Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Colton Police Department, Detective Jason Hanna at (909) 370-5142.
