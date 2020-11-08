A man was shot to death in Colton on Nov. 7, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 9:11 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Colton Avenue and located a victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injures.
The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Colton Police Department, Detective J. Hanna at (909) 370-5142.
