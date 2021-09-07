A man was shot to death in Colton on Sept. 3, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 7:56 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue and located a male adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective J. Hanna at (909) 370-5142.
